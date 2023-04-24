Advertisement

Sachin Tendulkar Gets Unique 50th Birthday Wish From WWE Legend Triple H | Watch Video

Sachin Tendulkar Gets Unique 50th Birthday Wish From WWE Legend Triple H | Watch Video

WWE legend Triple H wished Sachin Tendulkar on his 50th birthday.

Updated: April 24, 2023 11:33 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 50th birthday today. The cricket fraternity is going gala over the celebrated occasions as wishes have been pouring in from all corners of the globe. But Sachin's popularity is not just limited to cricket. WWE superstar Triple H also wished Tendulkar on his birthday.

"Sachin, the master blaster, my friend!", Triple H said. "On behalf of all the WWE Universe, Happy 50th birthday! Another incredible milestone. You have inspired generations across the world on and off the cricket field. Encouraging fans to believe in the impossible, which is everything we believe and stand for at WWE. We are wishing you all the best."Happy Birthday, Sachin!", said Triple H

Also Read

More News ›
Sachin Tendulkar Gets Unique 50th Birthday Wish From WWE Legend Triple H | Watch Video
Sachin Tendulkar Is Technically The Best Batter That I've Ever Seen And Played With Or Against: Ricky Ponting
Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: List Of Cricket Records By Master Blaster That May Never Be Broken | Watch
Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: List Of Cricket Records By Master Blaster That May Never Be Broken | Watch
'Sachin Tendulkar Is Technicaly The Best Batter, Comparison With Virat Kohli Unfair': Ricky Ponting
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updat...

Shoaib Malik Calls For Resumption Of India-Pakistan Cricketing Ties, Says 'Sports Unites People'

Shoaib Malik Calls For Resumption Of India-Pakistan Cricketi...

MS Dhoni Commits Rare Wicketkeeping Error During CSK’s IPL 2023 Match Against KKR, Video Goes Viral – WATCH

MS Dhoni Commits Rare Wicketkeeping Error During CSK’s IPL 2...

Nitish Rana’s Reaction After MS Dhoni Again Proves Why DRS Is Called As ‘Dhoni Review System’ Goes Viral - WATCH

Nitish Rana’s Reaction After MS Dhoni Again Proves Why DRS I...

Shivam Dube Equals MS Dhoni’s Record During CSK’s IPL 2023 Match Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Shivam Dube Equals MS Dhoni’s Record During CSK’s IPL 2023 M...

Advertisement