New Delhi: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 50th birthday today. The cricket fraternity is going gala over the celebrated occasions as wishes have been pouring in from all corners of the globe. But Sachin's popularity is not just limited to cricket. WWE superstar Triple H also wished Tendulkar on his birthday.

"Sachin, the master blaster, my friend!", Triple H said. "On behalf of all the WWE Universe, Happy 50th birthday! Another incredible milestone. You have inspired generations across the world on and off the cricket field. Encouraging fans to believe in the impossible, which is everything we believe and stand for at WWE. We are wishing you all the best."Happy Birthday, Sachin!", said Triple H