Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 48th birthday today and wishes have been pouring in for the Master Blaster. Tendulkar took to his official Twitter account to give his gratitude to his huge family of fans. Meanwhile, Tendulkar was recently tested positive for Covid-19 and had to spend 21 days in isolation to recover from the virus.

Tendulkar gave his gratitude to the medical staff, who took care of him when contracted the virus. Master Blaster said it was a difficult time for him but the Doctors and the medical staff kept him in a positive frame of mind, which played a key role in his quick recovery from Covid-19.

On the other hand, Sachin Tendulkar has encouraged people who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the past to donate their plasma and help others recover from the deadly virus. The second wave of Covid-19 has been a lethal one and the cases have been going through the roof.

Sachin also promised to donate his plasma and has asked the countrymen to do the same. The post read as, “Thank you, everyone, for your warm wishes. It’s made my day special. I am very grateful indeed. Take care and stay safe”.

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar recently played in the Road Safety series and it is reported that he contracted the virus during the series. Players like Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan and Subramaniam Badrinath, who all participated in the tournament were also tested positive for Covid-19. All of them have now recovered.

On the other hand, Sachin is regarded as one of the best batsmen of his generation and always played an instrumental role in the success of the team. Sachin holds the record of most centuries, most runs, and most matches to name a few.