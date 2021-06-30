<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Rated as one of the greatest to have ever held a bat, Sachin Tendulkar holds most of the cricketing records like most runs and centuries in the international arena. Known to be a master at playing the straight drive, former English top-order batsman Ian Bell gave his thoughts on Tendulkar. <p></p> <p></p>Bell reckoned Tendulkar had the best straight drive in the business and a pleasure to watch. Bell also pointed out that as an opposition it was difficult to chase the ball. <p></p> <p></p>"Sachin Tendulkar (for straight drive), the best I saw on the field growing up. A pleasure to watch sometimes, hard to watch when you are on the field and chasing the leather," Bell said in an ESPNCricinfo video. <p></p> <p></p>Bell was also asked to pick the best cover driver between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. The former English cricketer played it smart as he felt he had a better cover-drive compared to the two modern greats. <p></p> <p></p>"Babar Azam like, Kohli, has got a lot of time but I'd give it to myself," he said. <p></p> <p></p>He was also asked about the biggest battle when England take on India in the upcoming five-match Test series. Bell reckoned it would be Jofra Archer vs Rohit Sharma. <p></p> <p></p>"Watching him (Rohit) against Jofra Archer's pace this winter. I know you could say it's a pull shot or hook shot. But I have faced Archer before, that's not an easy shot," he said. <p></p> <p></p>India plays England in the first Test on August 4. The Virat Kohli-led side would like to get back to winning ways after losing to New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship final.