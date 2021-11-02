Dubai: Hailed as the best batter to have played cricket, Sachin Tendulkar pointed the areas of concern for the Virat Kohli-led side who have suffered back-to-back losses in the ongoing T20 World Cup. While hailing New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi for picking the big wickets of Rohit Sharma and Kohli, Tendulkar reckoned India can improve on how to play a leg-spinner.

“I’ve noticed one thing, which is that the leg spinners who are mixing their deliveries, bowling googlies, top-spin, flipper, and normal leg-spin have been successful in the recent past against India,” Tendulkar said on his official Facebook page.

“Ish Sodhi was very effective, and on the other end, Santner also bowled well. Both gave only 32 runs in eight overs, which is a very impactful performance. I believe this is the area where we have to improve,” Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar also said that picking wickets is the only way to defend low scores and that is something Indian bowlers failed at. Team India has picked up merely two wickets in two games thus far. “In (defending) such totals, you need to pick at least three wickets in the first six overs. We didn’t concede many runs, Bumrah took one wicket but it wasn’t an impactful start,” said Tendulkar.