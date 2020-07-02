Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer may not have achieved what he could have – given his talent and quality – but he did enough in the domestic circuit to sign off as a first-class legend.

In a recent interview, he was put on the spot when he was asked to pick his favourite between former India cricketers – Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar. The Mumbai-born did answer and it could come as a surprise as he picked Sehwag over Tendulkar.

In an interview with Cricktracker, Jaffer said he picked Sehwag over Sachin purely because of his ability to entertain.

The only Asian to score two double hundreds in domestic cricket after the age of 40 also revealed the toughest bowler he faced during his international career spanning eight years. He picked former Australian pacer, Brett Lee, over Shoaib Akhtar as he felt Lee was more accurate.

With ICC considering the ban usage of saliva on the ball bowlers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Jaffer weighed in and gave his opinion on the debate.

“The ICC has come up with a solution of not using the saliva, or things like that. For bowlers it is going to be hard to not use saliva, and not shine the ball. Then I think, it is going to be lot easier for batsmen,” Jaffer said during an Instagram chat with Indian Oil.