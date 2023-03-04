Sachin Tendulkar Pens Down Emotional Message On Shane Warne's First Death Anniversary

Warne's friend and on-field rival Sachin Tendulkar has penned down an emotional message on his first death anniversary.

New Delhi: Legendary cricketer Shane Warne passed away on 4th March 2022 and left his loved ones and fans shocked and mourning over his loss. He was only 52 years old at the time of his unfortunate demise. he was found unconscious in his room in Thailand, where he had gone on vacation. Warne's friend and on-field rival Sachin Tendulkar has penned down an emotional message on his first death anniversary.

"We have had some memorable battles on the field & shared equally memorable moments off it. I miss you not only as a great cricketer but also as a great friend. I am sure you are making heaven a more charming place than it ever was with your sense of humour and charisma, Warnie!," wrote Sachin Tendulkar in the caption of the picture he posted on Twitter.

We have had some memorable battles on the field & shared equally memorable moments off it. I miss you not only as a great cricketer but also as a great friend. I am sure you are making heaven a more charming place than it ever was with your sense of humour and charisma, Warnie! pic.twitter.com/j0TQnVS97r

Shane Warne is hailed as one of the greatest bowlers to grace the game. He got more than 1000 International scalps in front of his name. 708 test wickets in 145 matches and 293 ODI wickets in 194 matches. He was also the skipper of the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royal and led them to their only title victory during the inaugural season.

Warne is one of the most respected names in cricket history and his loss would always be extremely massive for the cricketing world.