New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar is perhaps the greatest batsman ever to grace the ‘Gentleman’s Game’ of cricket and the ‘God’ who has over 30,000 international runs, gives his opinion on two of the greatest footballers on planet earth- Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a recent interview with American journalist, Graham Bensinger, the 2011 World Cup Winner for India was asked on to choose between the two great footballers in a rapid-fire round and the former Mumbai Indians captain went with the PSG star as he relates more with the Argentine than the Portugese International.

‘Messi is more of my type’, Tendulkar replied to Bensinger’s question.

In the recent UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Clash with Real Madrid, PSG managed to etch out a 1-0 victory on Tuesday in their own backyard as French World Cup winner, Kylian Mbappe scored the winning goal in the closing stages of the game. Lionel Messi who had an average game, missed an important penalty in the second-half as Los Blancos custodian, Thibaut Courtois guessed the right way and parried it away for safety.

On the flipside, Cristiano Ronaldo on the same day, scored a brilliant goal for Manchester United in an English Premier League encounter against Brighton & Hove Albion as the Red Devils romped to a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford. The other goal was scored by Bruno Fernandes during stoppage time.

Both Messi and Ronaldo broke and made plethora of records in their illustrious career like Tendulkar and now they get ready to feature probably in their last FIFA World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in November-December in Qatar. Lionel Messi-led Argentina has already qualified for the World Cup but CR7’s Portugal need to get past Italy and other following rounds to earn a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.