Sachin Tendulkar Posts A Hilarious Tweet On Border-Gavaskar Trophy Ahead Of 1st IND vs AUS Test In Nagpur

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter on Wednesday to post a hilarious tweet on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which is scheduled to start on Thursday with India taking on Australia in Nagpur in the first of the four-match Test series.

"No 'Border' between Gavaskar sir and me... in this photo it's actually B-T-G!" tweeted Tendulkar.

No 'Border' between Gavaskar sir and me... in this photo it's actually B-T-G! ?#IYKYK https://t.co/7st7Ux8y2n Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 8, 2023

With a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at stake for India, Rohit Sharma would look to get off to a winning start to the series and put the pressure back on the visiting team Australia.