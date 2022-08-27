Mumbai: Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar remembered Sir Don Bradman on his birth anniversary by sharing his picture with him on social media. While expressing his emotions for Bradman, Tendulkar wrote, “27th August will always be a special day for the cricketing world. Sir Donald’s batting put cricket on a pedestal. He inspired & continues to inspire the cricketing world. Thinking of you on your birth anniversary Sir Don Bradman.”

The picture is from the year 1998 when he got the opportunity to meet the legendary Australian cricket at his home in Adelaide, Australia. The meeting took place after Sachin, along with former Australian spinner Shane Warne got the invitation from Sir Don himself.

The former Australian cricketer, also known as “The Don”, took the game of cricket to its new heights. In 1927, when he was nineteen years old, he made his first-class debut for NSW while playing against South Africa. He showed his classic inning by making 100 runs in just 22 deliveries during the course of a village game in November 1931. His test batting average of 99.94 used to be quoted as a major achievement any cricketer can have.

Bradman had once compared his game style to that of Sachin Tendulkar.

“I saw him playing on television and was struck by his technique, so I asked my wife to come look at him. Now I never saw myself play, but I felt that this player is playing with a style similar to mine, and she looked at the TV and said yes, there is a similarity between the two…his compactness, technique, stroke production – it all seemed to get,” he once said while speaking about Tendulkar.