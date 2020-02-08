Currently in Australia to support the Bushfire victims, India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has decided to come out of retirement for one over to face Australia’s star all-rounder Ellyse Perry on Sunday during the Big Appeal double-header at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

The Australian women’s cricket team will kick-start the incredible day of cricketing action with their T20I tri-series game against England. Post the women’s match, the celebrity-laden Bushfire relief fundraiser contest (a 10-overs-per-side affair) will take the centre stage.

In the innings break during the Australia Women vs England Women T20I match, Perry will be bowling one over to Tendulkar with her teammates at the boundary fence. The challenge was laid down by Perry on Twitter on Saturday and in the video, she said: “Hey Sachin, it’s awesome to have you out here in Australia supporting the Bushfire match”.

“I know you’re coaching one of the teams but a few of us were sitting around last night chatting and we thought it would be absolutely amazing to see you potentially come out of retirement for one over in the innings break”.

Sounds great Ellyse. I would love to go out there & bat an over (much against the advice of my doctor due to my shoulder injury). Hope we can generate enough money for this cause, & to get me out there in the middle. Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 8, 2020

Tendulkar, was quick to respond to the challenge, saying: “Sounds great Ellyse,” said the 46-year-old, who will coach the Ricky Ponting-led side. “I would love to go out there and bat an over (much against the advice of my doctor due to my shoulder injury). Hope we can generate enough money for this cause, and to get me out there in the middle”.

Bushfire Bash was originally slated to be played at Sydney today but weather forecast prompted Cricket Australia to reschedule the game to ensure the best possible pitch and outfield conditions for the final of Big Bash League. It will be now played on Sunday, February 9 at the Junction Oval, Melbourne.

The match will be played to raise funds and all match profits will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. It will be played between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI.