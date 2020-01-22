Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar hoped the charity match for Australia's bushfire victims goes a long way in providing relief and said he donned the coach's hat for the 'right cause'. Tendulkar and West Indies bowling great Courtney Walsh are set to coach the star-studded Ricky Ponting XI and Shane Warne XI, respectively, in the match, organised to raise funds for victims. <p></p> <p></p>"Chose the right team and more importantly the right cause my friend. Hope that the Bushfire Cricket Bash will go a long way in providing relief to the people and wildlife in Australia," Tendulkar tweeted on Wednesday. <p></p> <p></p>Tendulkar and Walsh will coach legends such as Ponting, Warne, Justin Langer, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Alex Blackwell and Michael Clarke, among others. <p></p> <p></p>On Tuesday, Ponting had tagged Tendulkar in a tweet saying: "How great is it to have @sachin_rt taking part in the Bushfire Cricket Bash and giving up his time to come out for the cause. Picked the right team to coach too!" <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Chose the right team and more importantly the right cause my friend. <p></p>Hope that the Bushfire Cricket Bash will offer some relief to the people and wildlife in Australia. <a href="https://t.co/dx4EnHPNvN">https://t.co/dx4EnHPNvN</a></p> <p></p> Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) <a href="https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1219890622296838144?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 22, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>The bushfire relief cricket match, which will be played on February 8, is one of three headline acts on cricket's day of giving -- 'The Big Appeal'. The other two events are the Commonwealth Bank Women's Tri-Series T20I clash between India and Australia and the final of the Big Bash League (BBL). <p></p> <p></p>In a bid to raise money for the bushfire victims, several cricketers have pitched in, including spin wizard Warne and fast bowling great Jeff Thomson, who auctioned their Baggy Green. <p></p> <p></p>Australian players Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and D'Arcy Short also said they will donate AUD 250 each for every six they hit in the ongoing BBL to support the victims. <p></p> <p></p>The unprecedented crisis has shocked the world and prompted an outpouring of support from celebrities, athletes and leaders.