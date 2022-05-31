Sachin Tendulkar Reveals His Bext XI of IPL 2022

Ahmedabad: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 proved to be a massive hit among fans despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament produced some nail-biting contests from start to finish. In the end, it was Gujarat Titans who claimed the title in their very first attempt. Gujarat, led by Hardik Pandya, defeated Rajashthan Royals in the final for the crown. Ex-cricketers and fans were really impressed by some players in the tournament and have started picking their best XI from the competition. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has also picked his top 11 players from IPL 2022.

The former Indian cricketer has chosen a lot of usual names in his team, while there are some interesting picks too. Star Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan begins the proceedings in Tendulkar’s team with Jos Buttler. Tendulkar explained that he picked Dhawan to keep a nice left-right combination at the top.

Dhawan played well in the IPL 2022 for Punjab Kings as he scored 460 runs in 14 matches. Punjab had a bad run in IPL 2022 as they finished the tournament in sixth place with 14 points in 14 matches. “I would want a left-hand, right-hand combination and hence I am going to play Shikhar Dhawan. He accelerates beautifully and keeps rotating the strike,” Tendulkar said on his YouTube channel.

KL Rahul takes the third spot in Tendulkar’s team. He led Lucknow Super Giants to the IPL playoffs in their very first season. Rahul had a memorable tournament as he was the second-highest run-getter with 616 runs in 15 matches. Hardik Pandya, David Miller and Liam Livingstone grace the middle-order of Tendulkar’s dream team.

The next two names in Tendulkar’s XI are a bit surprising. The former World Cup winner selected Dinesh Karthik and Rashid Khan for the seventh and eighth spots, respectively. The two pacers in his team are Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Sachin Tendulkar Best IPL XI: