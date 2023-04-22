Sachin Tendulkar Reveals What He Told Virat Kohli After Getting Dismissed In 2011 WC Final

New Delhi: India ended 28-year long wait for an ODI World Cup title on April 2, 2011 when playing under the leadership of MS Dhoni, India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the summit clash. India chased down the target of 275 runs in 48.2 overs for the loss of four wickets to become the World champions for the second time. For India, opening batter Gautam Gambhir top-scored by making 97 runs whereas skipper Dhoni remained not out on 91 runs from 79 balls. Dhoni finished the game with a magnificent strike into the crowd but it all happened after India suffered a shocking top-order collapse in front of jam-packed Wankhede Stadium.

After losing opening batter Virender Sehwag for naught in the first over itself, India suffered a big blow when Sachin Tendulkar got for a mere score of 18 runs from 16 balls. He was caught behind the wickets by Kumar Sangakkara off Lasith Malinga's bowling. After Sachin' dismissal, Virat Kohli came to the crease and stabilised India's innings.

Virat played an important knock in that game and now 12 years after that epic win, Sachin, who was returning back to dugout when Virat was entering the field of play revealed what he told him before going out to bat.

During a Q&A session on Twitter, the Master Blaster was asked "What did you tell Virat at this moment?," by a fan while posting the image of the incident. And he replied by saying, "Ab bhi ball thoda swing ho raha hai! (The ball is still swinging a little.)