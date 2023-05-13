Advertisement

Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma's Reaction After Suryakumar Yadav's Century Goes Viral - WATCH

Rohit Sharma feels Suryakumar Yadav oozes confidence which rubs off on the other batters in his IPL side.

Updated: May 13, 2023 9:47 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: After a slow start in the season, Suryakumar Yadav found his mojo back since the last few games in the IPL 2023. He scored his maiden hundred against the Gujarat Titans on Friday. In total, he played a blinder of an innings during his 49-ball knock and smashed 103 runs (not out) against GT at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 12.

Surya arrived on the crease as a No. 3 batter after the dismissal of MI's captain Rohit Sharma, who got off to a rapid start with two fours, but the highlight was a six over backward square leg, collecting 14 off Mohit Sharma's (1/43) first over.

Surya's superb inning helped Mumbai post a big total of 218 runs on the board. This was MI's fourth consecutive 200-plus score on their home ground. The win helped MI reclaim the third spot in the table with 14 points.

Legendary players like Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma, along with support staff, gave Surya a standing ovation for his incredible performance. Several videos and photos of the duo is going viral all over the internet where they can be seen celebrating his century.

Rohit's Take On Suryakumar Yadav

Rohit Sharma feels Suryakumar Yadav oozes confidence which rubs off on the other batters in his IPL side.

"The guy has got the confidence. We wanted to keep right-left combination but SKY came in and said no, he wanted to go in," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"That is the kind of confidence he has and that rubs off on others. Every game he wants to start fresh and does not look back at the previous game. Sometimes you can sit back and feel proud but that is not the case with him," he added.

 

