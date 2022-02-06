New Delhi: The sporting greats on Sunday condoled the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and paid glowing tributes to the melody queen, saying she will forever remain in everyone’s heart. Several personalities including Sachin Tendulkar paid their tributes to the deceased singer who breathed her last on Sunday.

Mangeshkar (92), one of the biggest music icons of the country, died due to multiple organ failure at a city hospital earlier in the day, according to her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar led from the front in paying tributes to the singing legend.

I consider myself fortunate to have been a part of Lata Didi’s life. She always showered me with her love and blessings. With her passing away, a part of me feels lost too. She’ll always continue to live in our hearts through her music. pic.twitter.com/v5SK7q23hs Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 6, 2022

Mangeshkar had tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to the Breach Candy Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team.

It is noteworthy that both Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar were recipients of the highest civilian honour in India, Bharat Ratna. Mangeshkar got the award in 2001 whereas Tendulkar received the award in 2014.

Current Indian players including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan paid their tributes through their social handles. Indian players are wearing black armbands in the ongoing match against West Indies as a mark of respect for Mangeshkar.

Inputs from PTI