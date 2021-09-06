Indian cricket fraternity was elated after Virat Kohli-led Team India scripted another memorable triumph on the ongoing tour of England after beating the home team on the final day of the fourth Test at the Oval on Monday. Led by Jasprit Bumrah, India’s bowling unit produced an inspirational performance on a flaccid Oval strip which earned worldwide applause from all corners of the cricketing world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and several current and former India cricketers took to Twitter to congratulate and praise the Indian cricket team for beating England by 157 runs in the fourth Test.

Courtesy of the win, India have taken an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Chasing a massive target of 368, England were bundled out for 210 on day 5 to hand India a commanding win. PM Modi termed it a great day for India both on the vaccination front and cricket field. Said Modi: “Great day (again) on the vaccination front and on the cricket pitch. As always, #TeamIndia wins!” India has on Monday vaccinated one crore people.

Great day (again) on the vaccination front and on the cricket pitch. As always, #TeamIndia wins! #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2021

Former India players hailed the team for consistently making comebacks.

Said former India opener Virender Sehwag: “Comeback karke consistently jeetne waale ko #TeamIndia kehte hain (One that makes comebacks consistently to win matches is called Team India). So proud of this Team #ENGvIND.”

What a comeback! 🇮🇳👏🏻 The boys just kept bouncing back after every setback. What a way to stamp authority on the last day when England were 77/0. Way to go guys! Let’s make it 3-1. 😀#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/tHjrtE5Bo8 Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 6, 2021

Great show ..The skill is the difference but the biggest difference is the absorbing power of pressure..indian cricket is far ahead then the rest @BCCI Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 6, 2021

BCCI president and former captain Sourav Ganguly said, Indian cricket is far ahead of the rest in terms of the its power to absorb pressure. He tweeted, “Great show ..The skill is the difference but the biggest difference is the absorbing power of pressure..Indian cricket is far ahead than the rest @BCCI”.

India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said the team “kept bouncing back after every setback” and asked the boys to make it 3-1 now.

Said Tendulkar. “What a comeback! (Flag of India) (Clapping hands sign). The boys just kept bouncing back after every setback. What a way to stamp authority on the last day when England were 77/0. Way to go guys! Let’s make it 3-1. (Grinning face emoticon). #ENGvIND”.

If Lord’s was special, today’s win at The Oval is spectacular. #TeamIndia thrives on challenges and loves to overcome them. Congratulations to the entire group for an incredible performance. @Jaspritbumrah93‘s journey to 100 Test wickets has been phenomenal #ENGvIND Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 6, 2021

Great win boys ! Amazing stuff 🇮🇳 bowlers have done it again !! Congratulations to @Jaspritbumrah93 on fastest 100 test wickets #gamechanger great to see @y_umesh coming back with a bang ! Aur @imShard aapki batting ke to kya kehney 👏🏽 #INDvENG Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 6, 2021

Terming the victory as “spectacular”, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in his tweet, “If Lord’s was special, today’s win at The Oval is spectacular. #TeamIndia thrives on challenges and loves to overcome them. Congratulations to the entire group for an incredible performance. @Jaspritbumrah93’s journey to 100 Test wickets has been phenomenal #ENGvIND”.

Former India middle-order batsman Yuvraj Singh praised the bowlers for making the win possible. “Great win boys ! Amazing stuff (Flag of India) bowlers have done it again !! Congratulations to @Jaspritbumrah93 on fastest 100 test wickets #gamechanger great to see @y_umesh coming back with a bang! Aur @imShard aapki batting ke to kya kehney (what to say about your batting, Shardul). (Clapping hands sign) #INDvENG”.

Former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik saw the beauty of Test cricket in India’s phenomenal win “The beauty of Test cricket. Team INDIA reaching new heights every series Flag of India. That’s it, that’s the tweet,” he said.

The beauty of Test cricket. Team INDIA reaching new heights every series 🇮🇳 That’s it, that’s the tweet#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/3vcuEZxyzA DK (@DineshKarthik) September 6, 2021

This is a very special Test Match win. After being 127/7 on the first day, not many teams can make a comeback and win a away test the way Team India have done. That is why this is a very special Indian Team. Congratulations to everyone for playing their part in a memorable win. pic.twitter.com/9XDJCCrAwC VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 6, 2021

For ex-India pacer Venkatesh Prasad, Shardul Thakur, and Rohit Sharma were the standout performers. said Prasad, “What an incredible comeback by India after the first day. Shardul Thakur and Rohit Sharma were the standout performers and the bowlers were terrific especially in the second innings. A win to remember #ENGvIND”.

Shikhar Dhawan hailed the team, “Congratulations to this amazing team (Flag of India, Clapping hands sign) So proud of you boys (Smiling face emoticon with smiling eyes)”.

Suresh Raina said: “So proud of the boys for playing exceptionally well. Congratulations Team India Flag of IndiaMany more to come #INDvENG (Raising hands emoticon)”.