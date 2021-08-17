<strong>London:</strong> It was a moment to remember as Virat Kohli and his team believed in themselves and pulled off a miraculous win over England on Monday at Lord's by 151 runs. While the world is praising Kohli and Co, two legends of Indian cricket - Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly - also hailed the effort by the team at the iconic venue. <p></p> <p></p>Ganguly, who is the BCCI president was at the venue and witnessed the win. <p></p> <p></p>Ganguly tweeted: "Fantastic win for india...what character and guts from the team ..each and every one ..such a pleasure to watch it from so close." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Fantastic win for india...what character and guts from the team ..each and every one ..such a pleasure to watch it from so close..<a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bcci</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RaviShastriOfc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RaviShastriOfc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JayShah?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JayShah</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ThakurArunS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ThakurArunS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ShuklaRajiv?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShuklaRajiv</a></p> <p></p> Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) <a href="https://twitter.com/SGanguly99/status/1427328518153666560?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 16, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Tendulkar, who has had many battles with Anderson and England at Lord's, knows exactly how precious the win is for the team. <p></p> <p></p>"That was some Test match #TeamIndia! Enjoyed watching every moment of it. The resilience and grit that the team displayed in difficult situations is something that stood out for me. Very well played!" tweeted Tendulkar. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">That was some Test match <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamIndia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamIndia</a>! &#x1f44f;&#x1f3fb;&#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3;</p> <p></p>Enjoyed watching every moment of it. The resilience and grit that the team displayed in difficult situations is something that stood out for me. <p></p> <p></p>Very well played! &#x263a;&#xfe0f; <p></p> <p></p><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENGvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENGvIND</a> <a href="https://t.co/BLpdMdNx2J">pic.twitter.com/BLpdMdNx2J</a> <p></p> <p></p> Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) <a href="https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1427328298195984388?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 16, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Met him for the first time at frmr Hyderabad great Abdul Azeem's residence. And I feel so proud to see the rapid progress <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Siraj?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Siraj</a> has already made in intern'al cricket. <p></p>His life is another testament of what one can achieve through hardwork &amp; will-power.More power to you young man <a href="https://t.co/MHjezzlzxz">pic.twitter.com/MHjezzlzxz</a></p> <p></p> VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) <a href="https://twitter.com/VVSLaxman281/status/1427466809582620672?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 17, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><div data-io-article-url="https://www.india.com/sports/ind-vs-end-2021-fans-suggest-oppositions-to-never-sledge-virat-kohli-after-india-win-at-lords-4893877/"> <p></p><div class="articleBody"> <p></p> <p></p>The action now moves to Headingly, Leeds where the third Test match between India and England will be played starting from September 25. <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p></div>