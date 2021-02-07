Sachin Tendulkar gave his opinion on the ongoing farmer’s protest which has created massive ruckus in the national capital. All Tendulkar asked the Indians was to stay united during this phase and reckoned sovereignty cannot be compromised. The former India cricketer received mixed emotions over his tweet. While some sections supported him, others slammed Tendulkar.

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar is now facing flak for his comments on Tendulkar’s tweet on farmers. Pawar urged Tendulkar to refrain from speaking on such issues.

“Many people have reacted sharply to the stand taken by them (Indian celebrities). I would advise Sachin (Tendulkar) to exercise caution while speaking about any other field,” said Pawar while interacting with reporters.

His comments did not go down well with netizens who reacted:

Rihanna can comment on issue she didn’t know at all but sachin should not talk for #IndiaUnited https://t.co/1DXoskFocI Swapnil (@JalAniDhur) February 6, 2021

And Sharad Pawar was the BCCI president who didn’t even played a single first class game🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/3WvCpEQ0Ve Varun Singh Shaktawat (@varunsa00) February 6, 2021

By this standard, more than 50% of Indians will be disqualified to talk about farming… https://t.co/l4rzTTEtH1 Mayank (@kmayank9) February 6, 2021

So much for Freedom of speech??? https://t.co/TsYt8hivRq Richa Nagori (@JournalistParty) February 6, 2021

Wow.. Giving dhamkis to a person who gave 24yrs of his life to India on the international stage and is a bharat Ratna.. He didn’t speak against anyone.. He spoke in favour of the country.. This is beyond disgusting https://t.co/N2vjC6TryK Totes McGoats™ (@saptesh) February 6, 2021

But, Sachin Tendulkar didn’t give a opinion on Farm bills/protests. He just gave a statement saying that Outsiders should not interfere in internal matters. So how is it that he spoke about a different field. He just spoke what he felt on foreign powers and has FoE to do so. (@therighthindu12) February 6, 2021

Any criticism or unfavourable remark on Tendulkar is not taken lightly by the fans. Tendulkar is considered as a demi-god in a country where cricket is a religion and cricketers are their gods.