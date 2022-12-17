New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar is hailed as the ‘God of Cricket’ and the greatest cricketer in history. His records speak for themselves and that’s why it is hard to argue with the above statements. He carries a religious fanbase that literally worships him.

Sachin Tendulkar earned this in his 24-year-long career. His feats are still a milestone that is almost impossible to reach and many cricketers ended their careers even before accomplishing half of it. He is the highest runs scorer in cricket with 34357 runs and 100 centuries

No other batter has even managed to reach the 29000 runs mark. Fans go crazy just from his sight and a similar situation was visible during a flight. The passengers saw Sachin Tendulkar traveling with them on the flight and started chanting ‘Sachin Sachin’ at the top of their lungs.

Thank you to those on my flight who were chanting my name a little while ago, reminiscent of when I used to come out to bat. Unfortunately, the seatbelt sign was on so I could not stand up to greet you. So saying a big hello to all now ???? https://t.co/ak4GYLjMi4 Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 17, 2022

The whole video is going viral all over the internet. Even Sachin Tendulkar reposted it and talked about the unreal experience. He wrote “Thank you to those on my flight who were chanting my name a little while ago, reminiscent of when I used to come out to bat. Unfortunately, the seatbelt sign was on so I could not stand up to greet you. So saying a big hello to all now.”

Sachin’s fandom is unmatched and fans prove this as any public moment with the ‘G0d of Cricket’ just turns special. This is the charisma of the greatest of all time.