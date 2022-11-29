Saleem Malik Blasts Wasim Akram For ‘He Treated Me Like Servant’ Claims

New Delhi: Former Pakistan speedster Wasim Akram made some shocking revelations in his autobiography ‘Sultan: A Memoir’. Wasim revealed that former Pakistan captain Saleem Malik treated him like a servant during his playing days and often would ask him for massages. Malik, who led the team from 1992-95, has now reacted to Akram’s claims. Salim said Akram did this to gain publicity.

“I wanted to ask him for his view on his comments and in what sense did he write that. We used to go on tour for Pakistan tours, there used to be laundry machines there. He never had to use their hands,” he said while speaking to 24 News. “It looks like he did it for publicity.”

Malik further went on to say that Wasim Akram is insulting himself by making such statements. “Till I don’t talk to him or I don’t check his book. I don’t want to comment on it. We are colleagues and spent good time together. So I don’t want to create any controversy.”

“If I was selfish, then how did he play his first match under me? So why would I let him bowl,” he asked.

“The way he is talking about clothes and massage, he is insulting himself. Till I don’t talk to him, I won’t know in what sense he wrote it”, he further added. During Malik’s captaincy, Pakistan won seven out of 12 Test matches and 21 of 34 ODIs.

Malik, who made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 1982, was the second youngest player at that time to score a ton on Test debut. His most memorable performance came against India when he scored 72 off 36 balls in 1987 to help Pakistan recover from 161-5 in 40 overs to chase 238, with two wickets to spare.