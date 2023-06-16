Advertisement

Salman Butt Slams Sourav Ganguly For His ‘Winning IPL Is More Difficult Than Winning WC’ Comment

After India's loss in WTC 2023 final, Ganguly has defended Rohit by saying he has won five IPL titles which is more difficult than winning World Cups.

Updated: June 16, 2023 6:03 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Former Pakistani men's cricket team captain Salman Butt has slammed former Indian skipper and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly for defending Indian skipper Rohit Sharma after India suffered a humiliating defeat by 209 runs against Australia in the final of ICC World Test Championship 2023 last week. The 50-year-old Ganguly had come to Rohit's rescue by saying that he has full faith in his abilities as captain and he has proved that he is an able leader by winning five IPL titles, which is more difficult than winnings World Cups.

"I have full faith on Rohit. He and MS Dhoni have won 5 IPL titles. Winning the IPL isn't easy because it's a tough tournament. Winning the IPL is more difficult than winning a World Cup as there are 14 matches after which you take part in the playoffs. In the World Cup, it takes only 4-5 matches for a place in the semis. In the IPL, it takes 17 matches for you to become champions," Ganguly had said earlier this week during a conversation with India Today.

Butt Slams Ganguly For His Statement

Now Butt has responded to Ganguly's statement by expressing his shock at the legendary Indian skipper's comment.

"I didn't expect a world-class player and a captain to say something like this. How can you compare league cricket with Test (and international) cricket? There's no comparison. You're comparing the ultimate format of cricket with the shortest format where only four international players are in a team? There's no comparison," Butt said on his official YouTube channel.

Ganguly continues to believe that Rohit may be India's best bet to end the ICC title drought.

"The selectors needed a captain after Virat left and Rohit was the best that time. He had won 5 IPL trophies and done well at the international level as well; he won the Asia Cup. He was the best option. India also played in the final of the Test championship, although we lost.

"Even two years ago, we lost the WTC final. We reached the semis of the T20 World Cup. So, the selectors picked that person who was the best for the job," Ganguly said.

