New Delhi: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) ended the losing streak of three matches by securing a morale-boosting nine-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Match No. 56 of IPL 2023 on Thursday, May 11, which was played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Riding on Yashasvi Jaiswal's 98 not out from 47 balls, RR chased down the target of 150 runs in just 13.1 overs.

The 21-year-old Jaiswal created history by scoring the fastest fifty in history of the competition. He broke KL Rahul's five-year-old record by just reaching fifty in 13 balls. Apart from him, during the match RR's star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also created history by leapfrogging DJ Bravo's tally of 183 IPL wickets and became the leading wicket-taker in the history of the cash-rich league.

After Jos Buttler got run out for a duck, Sanju Samson came to bat at No. 3. Sanju and Yashasvi's perfect partnership that helped Rajasthan curise to big win over KKR.

During the match, Jaiswal just needed six runs to complete his century when RR were only three run short of the required total to win the match. At that time, Sanju was on the strike and KKR spinner Suyash Sharma tried to bowl a wide down the leg side to prevent Jaiswal from completinh his century. But RR's captain blocked and saved the ball to go wide. Right after this incident, Suyash gave a crafty smile.

It was the last ball of the 13th over. In the next over Jaiswal was on strike and on the first ball of the over he smashed a four against Shardul Thakur to help RR register a big win over KKR. He remained not out on 98 and missed a well deserving century by two runs.