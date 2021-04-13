Chris Morris is the most expensive player in IPL history and hence denying him strike on Monday by Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson stirred a controversy. With five to get off two balls, a well-set Samson decided not to take an easy single. It stunned everybody and now Royals’ Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara has reacted to the controversy.

Claiming that it was encouraging to see Samson believing in his abilities, Sangakkara reckons the new RR skipper backed himself to do the job and nearly pulled it off.

“I think Sanju backed himself to get the job done and he nearly did. He was five or six yards short of hitting the last ball for a six and sometimes when you know you’re hitting the ball well and you’re in form and you believe that you can do it, you’ve got to take that responsibility. And it was really encouraging to see Sanju do that,” Sangakkara said at the post-match press conference.

Man of the match Samson hit a breathtaking 63-ball 119. He came in when the Royals were in trouble in a mammoth 222-run chase. The Royals had lost two wickets when Samson walked in. He took his time initially as the side was in trouble and then he shifted gears and took on the bowling to get RR perilously close to winning it.

In the end, it was one hit that separated the two sides in the last-over thriller.

But was it the right call to deny Morris the single. Morris is a big-hitter himself and could have got the six. A lot can be debated but the bottom line is Punjab beat Rajasthan by four runs to get their campaign off to a winning start.