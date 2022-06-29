Dublin Crowd Reserves Biggest Cheer For Sanju Samson On His Return As Hardik Pandya Announces Team At Toss | Viral Video

Dublin Crowd Goes Berserk As Sanju Samson Makes A Comeback To Team India: As soon as India captain Hardik Pandya announced the team for the 2nd T20I vs Ireland, the crowd at the Village ground in Dublin went berserk and to add to their excitement Samson produced a scintillating innings 77 off 42 balls that saw him hit 9 fours and four sixes in front of a near packed house.

India went into the match, having made three changes to the team that played the first T20I vs Ireland. Ruturaj Gaikwad made way for Sanju Samson because of a niggle while Harshal Patel replaced Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal was rested giving Ravi Bishnoi an opportunity to play in the final match of the series.

“I think they are liking it,” said Pandya at the toss, responding to the huge cheer for Samson.

“The wicket looks alright and the weather looks awesome and sunny as well. When we bowled first we expected the wicket to do much more than it did. But credit to the boys to keep them down to that total by realizing which balls to bowl,” he further said at the toss.

“It is always nice in T20 to chase but we’re going to have to do well with the ball to keep these guys to a low total. If we put in a good performance, hopefully we’ll get a bit closer. It was Craig Young’s 50th T20I and we were happy to hand him a special cap,” said Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie after naming an unchanged side.