Sanju Samson Injury: India Wicketkeeper Not Playing 1st ODI Between SL-Ind Due to Knee Ligament Sprain

Colombo: India wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, who was expected to make his much-awaited ODI debut, suffered a setback as he picked up a knee injury ahead of the first ODI versus Sri Lanka. Samson, who made his T20I debut in 2015, was expected to don the gloves ahead of Ishan Kishan – but unfortunately, that has not happened due to a ligament sprain he picked up during training.

BCCI in a release mentioned it: “#SanjuSamson sprained a ligament in his knee and was hence not available for selection for this game. The medical team is tracking his progress at the moment.”

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav