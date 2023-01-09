Sanju Samson To Ravindra Jadeja: Team India Players Who Are Currently Out Injured

New Delhi: India will start its 2023 ODI World Cup preparations with a home series against Sri Lanka, which starts on Tuesday (January 10) in Guwahati. Many first team players are returning back to the side to get themselves into the groove for the upcoming megaevent, which starts in 10 months’ time. But there are quite a few Indian players who are still out due to injury.

Here’s a look at some prominent players:

Rishabh Pant: Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is out of action these days due to an unfortunate road accident that he met with on December 30 on Delhi-Dehradun highway near Roorkee. He will be out for at least six months after suffering a ligament injury during that horrific incident in which his car hit the divider and then caught fire. He has recently got operated for it but the recovery will take time and he will miss the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy and IPL 2023, while also there’s no clarity over his participation in IPL 2023.

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson was part of Indian team for the recently concluded three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, but after playing the series opener on January 3 in Mumbai, he got ruled out of the next two matches. Sanju suffered a knee injury during the first match, because of which he missed the remaining matches.

Ravindra Jadeja: Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is also out of action. He suffered a knee injury during the Asia Cup 2022, and since then he has not featured for India in international matches. He was initially selected for Bangladesh tour last month but was then omitted.

Deepak Chahar: Indian pacer Deepak Chahar is out of action. He last played for India during the Bangladesh ODI series but was ruled out of the final match due to a hamstring injury and hasn’t returned since then.

Kuldeep Sen: Madhya Pradesh pacer Kuldeep Sen made his India debut during the 1st ODI against Bangladesh on December 4 in Dhaka, but missed the next two matches due to back stiffness.

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami: The star trio will make a return to international cricket with the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka that starts on Tuesday in Guwahati. Rohit last played on December 7 against Bangladesh during the 2nd ODI and was out since then due to a finger injury. Bumrah’s last game was against Australia in September, he is making comeback after missing action for more than three months due to back injury. Shami, on the other hand, was out of action due to a shoulder injury he suffered before the start of Bangladesh tour. He was played for India on November 10, 2022 during the second semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022.