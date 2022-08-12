Karachi: Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed might have lost his place in the Pakistan team, but one cannot deny his contribution to Pakistan cricket. Sarfaraz Ahmed led Pakistan to a win in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, beating India in the final. He also led Pakistan to No 1 in ICC T20I rankings and also to 10 consecutive T20I series wins. However, he lost his place in the team after a string of low performances and the rise of players like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Still, he is one of the most respected cricketers in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, in recent developments, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s biography will be read by class 4 students in Pakistan. His Urdu biography has been added to the syllabus of class 4th students. Sarfaraz Ahmed’s wife Khushbakht shared the picture of class 4th book that featured Sarfaraz’s biography.

“Thrilled! Just by imagining when my kids would read about their father along with friends & teacher! Can’t be more proud! Alhamdulillah,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is all set to face Netherlands in a three match ODI series, however, the fans are eagerly waiting for their clash with India in the Asia Cup on August 28. The arch-rivals will clash at the Dubai international cricket stadium. The teams are likely to face three times in the tournament, given if everything fall in place.

India squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir