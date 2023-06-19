Advertisement

Sarfaraz & No One Else: Rashid Latif Disappointed On Appointment Of Mohammad Rizwan As Vice-Captain

Former Pakistan star Rashid Latif expresses his disappointment for picking Mohammad Rizwan over Sarfaraz Ahmed as vice captain against Sri Lanka.

Sarfaraz & No One Else: Rashid Latif Disappointed On Appointment Of Mohammad Rizwan As Vice-Captain
Updated: June 19, 2023 2:34 PM IST

New Delhi: Pakistan's team has recently announced a 16-member squad for their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. While Shaheen Shah Afridi made a comeback to the national squad, there are many speculations about whether Shaheen Afridi will be making his return to the test squad after one year.

On the other hand, wicketkeeper-bater Mohammad Rizwan is named over Sarfaraz Ahmed as vice captain of the team against Sri Lanka. Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif expressed his disappointment, as according to him, veteran player Sarfaraz Ahmed deserved the position.

Latif spoke about Sarfaraz's performance during the series against New Zealand and argued that his extensive experience makes him a more suitable candidate for the position of vice captain in the Test format.

"Sarfaraz is the kind of player they [PCB] could have named the vice-captain on this tour. He is capable. He made a comeback after Rizwan's drop in form. Sarfaraz will be part of the playing XI due to previous performance. So retaining Rizwan as vice-captain is not justifiable. I think Babar should be captain in all formats. However, don't give anyone undue favours and make him vice-captain. If there is anyone else deserving of a leadership role in Tests, then that person is Sarfaraz and no one else" he added.

Sarfaraz Ahmed's Comeback In Test Cricket

Sarfaraz made a fantastic return to Test cricket, slamming half-centuries in both innings against New Zealand. Sarfaraz, who is playing his first-ever Test match on home soil, mustered 86 runs in Pakistan's first innings. He returned to the Pakistani playing XI in the longer format after nearly four years.

