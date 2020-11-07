SAU vs QUN Dream11 Team Prediction Sheffield Shield 2020-21 Match 9: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s South Australia vs Queensland Match at Gliderol Stadium, Glenelg, Adelaide, 5:30 AM IST November 8 Sunday

SAU vs QUN Dream11 Tips And Prediction Sheffield Shield 2020-21

South Australia vs Queensland Dream11 Team Prediction Sheffield Shield 2020-21 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s SAU vs QUN at Gliderol Stadium, Glenelg, Adelaide. The excitement of Australia’s domestic cricket continues as Sheffield Shield 2020-21 is all set to get underway on super Sunday in Down Under. In another exciting contest of Sheffield Shield 2020-21, Queensland will take on South Australia at the Gliderol Stadium, Glenelg, Adelaide. The Sheffield Shield 2020-21 SAU vs QUN match will begin at 5:30 AM IST – November 8 in India. Queensland, who are at the second position on the points table will eye the top spot in the game against South Australia, who are struggling at the 5th position in the points table with yet to win a game in the tournament. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Sheffield Shield 2020-21 Match 9 – SAU vs QUN Dream11 Team Prediction, South Australia vs Queensland Dream11 Tips, SAU vs QUN Probable Playing XIs, SAU vs QUN Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Sheffield Shield 2020-21.

TOSS: The Sheffield Shield 2020-21 Match 9 toss between South Australia vs Queensland will take place at 5.00 AM (IST) – November 8 in India.

Time: 5.30 AM IST.

Venue: Gliderol Stadium, Glenelg, Adelaide.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jimmy Peirson

Batsmen: Marnus Labuschagne (c), Usman Khawaja, Travis Head (vc), Callum Ferguson

All-rounders: Michael Neser, Liam Scott

Bowlers: Daniel Worrall, Lloyd Pope, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson

South Australia vs Queensland | Probable 11:

Queensland: Bryce Street, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja (c), Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson

South Australia: Henry Hunt, Conor McInerney, Brad Davis, Travis Head (c), Callum Ferguson, Harry Nielsen (wk), Liam Scott, Chadd Sayers, Wes Agar, Daniel Worrall, Lloyd Pope

South Australia vs Queensland Squads

Queensland Squad: Bryce Street, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja(c), Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson(w), Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Blake Edwards, Matthew Kuhnemann, Lachlan Pfeffer

South Australia Squad: Conor McInerney, Henry Hunt, Travis Head(c), Callum Ferguson, Tom Cooper, Harry Nielsen(w), William Bosisto, Liam Scott, Wes Agar, Chadd Sayers, Lloyd Pope, Jake Lehmann, Cameron Valente, Daniel Worrall, Nick Winter

