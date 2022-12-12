Multan: England have taken a big lead over Pakistan in the second Test at Multan after reducing the Babar Azam-led side to 291-7 at Lunch on Day 4, still needing 64 runs to win. Pakistan were cruising towards a win when Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Nawaz were batting. The duo had stitched a partnership of 80 runs before Mark Wood removed Nawaz (45), who was caught down the leg side. Pakistan’s hopes of squaring off the series took a massive blow when Shakeel (94) too fell in a similar fashion to Mark Wood. However, his wicket created a massive controversy.

Shakeel was caught down the leg side but there were some doubts about the clear catch. The soft signal was out and since the third umpire didn’t find any conclusive evidence to overturn the decision, he gave Shakeel out. However, Pakistan fans and experts were unhappy at the decision and slammed the umpire on social media.

Shocking decision @saudshak wasn’t out in my opinion ? #PakvsEng2022 Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) December 12, 2022

umpire blinded by the money pic.twitter.com/vPbrX5VLqF Hufflepuff??||Babar Azam Fan (@Lifezweirdz) December 12, 2022

Third umpire reviewing Saud Shakeel’s decision. pic.twitter.com/3LfEc47X5S Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) December 12, 2022

Saud Shakeel not out. Umpire Joel Wilson should not be allowed to officiate in International cricket matches. @ICC #Cricket Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) December 12, 2022

Saud Shakeel was not out there, he has been deprived of a match-winning fourth innings century too. #PAKvENG Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 12, 2022

England are into the Pakistan tail and they are the favourites to win the game from here. Pakistan will need Agha Salman, who is the only recognised batter out there to bail them out of trouble. A loss in Multan will mean that Pakistan will lost yet another series. They are 1-0 down in the series after losing the Rawalpindi Test.