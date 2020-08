SBK vs ECB Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Emirates D10 Tournament: Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs ECB Blues Full Squads And Fantasy Tips August 6, 9:30 PM IST

SBK vs ECB Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Emirates D10 Tournament: Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs ECB Blues Fu

SBK vs ECB Dream11 Team And Picks

SBK vs ECB Dream11 Tips Picks: The game between ECB Blues and Fujairah Pacific Ventures (FPV) on August 5 (Wednesday) was won by the FPV team. After being asked to bat first, the Blues scored 103/9. For FPV, Hassan Khalid took four wickets. In reply, Alishan Sharafu’s unbeaten 28-ball 52 helped FPV seal the deal with eight wickets and a ball to spare.

Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs ECB Blues Toss Time: 9:00 PM IST

SBK vs ECB Match Start Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

SBK vs ECB My Dream11 Team

V Aravind (c), R Mani, C Suri, K Shah, J Shamzu, U Ali (vc), R Mustafa, A Anwaar, S Ramesh, A Raza, A Shetty

Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs ECB Blues Squads

SBK: Renjith Mani, Ansh Tandon/Khalid Shah, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Umair Ali, Fayyaz Ahmad (C), Nathan Shibu (WK), Ali Anwaar, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Hafeez Rahman, Junaid Shamzu

ECB: Chirag Suri, Vritiya Aravind (WK), Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Boota (WK), Muhammad Usman, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (C), Ali Naseer, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Adithya Shetty