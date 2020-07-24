SBK vs FPV Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Emirates D10 League: Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures Full Squad And Fantasy Tips July 24, 9:30 PM IST

SBK vs FPV Dream11 Team And Picks

SBK vs FPV Dream11 Tips For July 24, 2020 Match 3: The inaugural Emirates D10 tournament will start from July 24 and run till August 7, 2020. Six teams are taking part in the event including Abu Dhabi, Ajman Alubond, Dubai Pulse Secure, Sharjah Bukhatir XI, Fujairah Pacific Ventures and ECB Blue.

“We are very pleased with the quality of players representing each Council in the inaugural Emirates D10 series. Fans can expect to see an exciting series of highly competitive games,” Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket, said. The matches will be broadcast live via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye Youtube channel in UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel for the rest of the world and the GCC.

Sharjah Bukhatir XI v Fujairah Pacific Ventures Toss Time: 9:00 PM IST

SBK vs FPV Match Start Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Cricket Ground

SBK vs FPV My Dream11 Team

Ali Shan Sharafu (captain), CP Rizwan (vice-captain), Waseem Muhammad, Renjith Mani, Sanchit Sharma, Rishab Mukherjee, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Hamdan Tahir, Iqrar Shah, Muhammad Kaleem, Ansh Tandon

Sharjah Bukhatir XI v Fujairah Pacific Ventures Full Squad List

SBK: Renjith Mani, Fayyaz Ahmed, Hazrat Bilal, Tahir Latif, Ali Anwar, Muhammad Farooq, Khalid Shah, Junaid Shamzu, Nathan Shibu, CP Rizwan, Umair Ali, Ansh Tandon, Hafeez Rehman, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Syam Ramesh

FPV: Iqrar Shah, Hamdan Tahir, Ali Shan Sharafu, Lovepreet Sigh, Asif Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Rishab Mukherjee, Jash Giyani, Laqman Hazrat, Sheraz Piya, Maroof Merchant, Basil Hameed, Muhamad Kaleem, Waseem Muhammad