SBK vs FPV Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Emirates D10 Tournament: Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures Full Squads And Fantasy Tips August 7, 6:00 PM IST

SBK vs FPV Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Emirates D10 Tournament: Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Fujairah Pac

SBK vs FPV Dream11 Tips Picks: The game between Dubai Pulse Secure (DPS) and Fujairah Pacific Ventures (FPV) on August 6 (Thursday) was won by the FPV team. After opting to bat first, DPS scored 95/6. For FPV, Sanchit Sharma took three wickets. In reply, Waseem Muhammad’s unbeaten 44 helped FPV cross the line with six wickets and five balls to spare. FPV now have 14 points from 11 games. DPS, on the other hand, have eight points.

Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures Toss Time: 5:30 PM IST

SBK vs FPV Match Start Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

SBK vs FPV My Dream11 Team

F Ahmad, U Ali, K Shah, C Rizwan, W Muhammad (c), R Mani (vc), A Khan, A Anwar, S Ramesh, S Sharma, S Piya

Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures Full Squads

SBK: Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Tahir Latif, Umair Ali

FPV: Ali Shan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Jash Giyanani, Muhammad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraz Piya, Lovepreet Singh and Waseem Muhammad