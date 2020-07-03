SCL vs CCMH Dream Team XI, Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast: Top Picks, Full Squad South Castries Lions vs Central Castries Cricket July 3 10:00 PM IST

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team And Picks

After the emphatic success of the Vincy T10 League, West Indian cricket is back with the Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast that got underway from June 23. In the twenty-first match of Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast tournament, South Castries Lions will take on Central Castries at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground, St Lucia on Wednesday. The St Lucia T10 Blast SCL vs CCMH match will start at 10 PM IST.

TOSS – The toss between South Castries Lions vs Central Castries will take place at 9:30 PM (IST).

Time: 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

SCL vs CCMH My Dream11 Top Picks

J Charles (c), S Naitram, D Sammy, T Simon, A Prospere, A Antoine (vc), K Charlermagne, T Edward, X Gabriel, K Arnold, D John.

South Castries Lions vs Central Castries Full Squad List

South Castries Lions

Daren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Alex Antoine, Kester Charlermagne, Malcolm Monrose, Kemrol Charles, Noelle Leo, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Collinus Callender and Tonius Simon

Central Castries

Ackeem Auguste, Alleyn Prospere, Keygan Arnold, Alvin Prospere, Sanjay Hayle, Dillan John, Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere, Keddy Lesporis, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Jaden Elibox, Jemmi Mauricette, Johnnel Eugene and Rahym Joseph.

