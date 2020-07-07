Dream11 Team Prediction

SCL vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For South Castries Lions vs Mon Repos Stars T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 12 AM IST July 8:

After the emphatic success of the Vincy T10 League, West Indian cricket is back with the Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast that got underway from June 23. In the 25th match of Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast tournament, South Castries Lions will take on Mon Repos Stars at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground, St Lucia on Thursday. The St Lucia T10 Blast SCL vs MRS match will start at 12 AM IST.

TOSS – The toss between South Castries Lions and Mon Repos Stars will take place at 11:30 PM (IST).

Time: 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

SCL vs MRS My Dream11 Team

Johnson Charles (captain), Xavier Gabriel (vice-captain), Sabinus Emmanuel, Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Tonius Simon, Kester Charlemagne, Alex Antoine, Keon Gaston, Sadrack Descartes, Daniel Baptiste

SCL vs MRS Squads

South Castries Lions: Tonius Simon, Malcolm Monrose, Tarrick Edward, Xavier Gabriel, Kemron Charles, Kester Charlermagne, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Baptiste, Noelle Leo, Johnson Charles, Daren Sammy, Collinus Callendar, Alex Antoine

Mon Repos Stars: Sadrack Descartes, Sabinus Emmanuel, Craig Emmanuel, Keon Gaston, Shervin Charles, Kendal Samuel, Kevin Augustin, Jamal Lesmond, Christian Charlery, Dichege Henry, Hazel Charlery, Mervin Wells, Rohan Lesmond

