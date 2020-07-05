SCL vs MRS Dream11 Tips And Predictions St Lucia T10 Blast: Top Picks, Full Squad South Castries Lions vs Mon Repos Stars July 5 10 PM IST

SCL vs MRS Dream11 Team And Picks

SCL vs MRS Dream11 Update: Cricket’s return in the Caribbean continues following the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Vincy Premier League set the ball rolling last month. St Lucia T10 Blast will be the second such tournament getting underway amidst the health crisis. Ten teams are taking part in the tournament and have been divided into two groups of five each. The league starts from June 23 and the final will be played on July 8. All matches are to be played at the Daren Sammy International Stadium in St Lucia.

The ten participating teams of the league are Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Choiseul Clay Pots, Laborie Bay Royals, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Mabouya Constrictors, Mon Repos Stars, Soufriere Sulphur City, South Castries and Vieux Fort North Raiders.

South Castries Lions vs Mon Repos Stars Toss Time: 9:30 PM IST

Match Start Time: 10:00 PM IST

Venue: The Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St Lucia

SCL vs MRS Dream11 Top Picks

Johnson Charles (captain), Xavier Gabriel (vice-captain), Sabinus Emmanuel, Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Tonius Simon, Kester Charlemagne, Alex Antoine, Keon Gaston, Sadrack Descartes, Daniel Baptiste

South Castries Lions vs Mon Repos Stars Full Squad List

SCL: Malcolm Monrose, Xavier Gabriel, Tonius Simon, Aaron Joseph, Tarrick Edward, Kemron Charles, Kester Charlermagne, Daniel Baptiste, Noelle Leo, Johnson Charles, Daren Sammy, Collinus Callendar, Alex Antoine

MRS: Kendal Samuel, Sadrack Descartes, Sabinus Emmanuel, Craig Emmanuel, Keon Gaston, Shervin Charles, Dichege Henry, Kevin Augustin, Jamal Lesmond, Christian Charlery, Rohan Lesmond, Hazel Charlery, Mervin Wells

