SCO vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Scotland vs New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For T20I, Match 1, At Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh

SCO vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Scotland vs New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For T20I,

TOSS: The match toss between Scotland & New Zealand will take place at 6:30 PM IST

Start Time: 07:00 PM IST and 02:30 PM Local Time

Venue: Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh

SCO vs NZ My Dream11 Team

Dane Cleaver, Martin Guptill (vc), Glenn Phillips (c), Richie Berrington, Michael Jones, Safyaan Sharif, Michael Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt.

SCO vs NZ Probable XI

Scotland: Michael Jones, Christopher McBride, Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington (c), George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Gavin Main, Hamza Tahir.

New Zealand: Martin Guptil, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver (wk), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy.