Dream11 Team Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Prediction Big Bash League – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 7 SCO vs REN: The 2019 20 Big Bash League season or BBL|09 is the ninth season of the KFC Big Bash League, the professional men’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament started on 17 December 2019 and will conclude on 8 February 2020.

The length of the season has been shortened compared to that from the last year while the number of matches would be increased from 59 to 61 from the previous season. The knock-outs have been revamped into a play-off system where the top two teams in the league will get a second chance to make it to the final even if they lose the first match in the play-offs. The play-off matches have all been given unique monikers, namely The Eliminator, The Qualifier, The Knock-Out, The Challenger followed by The Final. Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades will take place at 3:00 PM (IST).

Time: 3:40 PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

My Dream11 Team

Cameron Bancroft, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch (C), Sam Harper (WK), Mitchell Marsh (VC), Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Daniel Christian, Chris Jordan, Kane Richardson, Harry Gurney

SCO vs REN Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis (WK), Liam Livingstone, Cameron Bancroft, Mitchell Marsh (C), Ashton Turner, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Matt Kelly, Fawad Ahmed.

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper (WK), Aaron Finch (C), Shaun Marsh, Tom Cooper, Daniel Christian, Beau Webster, Jack Wildermuth, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Richard Gleeson, Harry Gurney.

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Aaron Finch, Liam Livingstone

Vice-captain Options: Chris Jordan, Shaun Marsh

Squads

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper(w), Aaron Finch(c), Shaun Marsh, Tom Cooper, Daniel Christian, Beau Webster, Jack Wildermuth, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Richard Gleeson, Harry Gurney, Will Sutherland, Thomas Andrews

Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis(w), Liam Livingstone, Cameron Bancroft, Mitchell Marsh(c), Ashton Turner, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Fawad Ahmed, Joel Paris, Liam Guthrie

