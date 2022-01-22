Dream11 Team Prediction

SCO vs SIX, Fantasy Cricket: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, T20 Match 58 at Melbourne 1:45 PM IST January 22 Saturday

TOSS: The Big Bash League T20 toss between Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers will take place at 1:15 PM IST.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Marvel Stadium, Docklands

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network, SONYLIV app.

SCO vs SIX My Dream11 Team

Josh Philippe, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Ashton Turner, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Ben Dwarshuis, Jason Behrendorff, Steve O’Keefe

Captain: Mitchell Marsh Vice-captain: Josh Philippe

Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers:

Kurtis Patterson, Josh Inglis(wk), Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner , Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Lance Morris, Nick Hobson, David Moody

Sydney Sixers:

Josh Philippe(wk), Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques , Justin Avendano, Dan Christian, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Lyon, Steve O’Keefe, Lloyd Pope, Jackson Bird

