SCO vs THU Dream11 Team Predictions Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunders Big Bash League 2021-22

Perth Scorchers will face Sydney Thunder in Match no. 36 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 Thursday (January 6). The Scorchers are in top form, currently topping the table with eight wins and one loss. All the players are in good form and will be looking to bank on their excellent form against the Sydney Thunder. On the other hand, Sydney Thunder also came to the tournament with 3 games winning back to back and that all 3 games were won by Thunders comfortably. Currently ranked 3rd on the list with 5 wins and 3 defeats, Thunder will be looking to dominate the game against the Scorchers

TOSS: The toss between Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunders will take place at 3:15 pm.

Venue: Metricon Stadium, Queensland

SCO vs THU My Dream11 Team

Colin Munro , Laurie Evans, Jason Sangha, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams, Aaron Hardie, Andrew Tye, Tymal Mills, Saqib Mahmood

Captain: Colin Munro. Vice-captain: Andrew Tye.

SCO vs THU Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Cameron Bancroft (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Colin Munro, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Lance Morris, Peter Hatzoglou, Tymal Mills

Sydney Thunders: Matthew Gilkes, Ben Cutting, Jason Sangha, Sam Billings (wk), Oliver Davies, Daniel Sams, Arjun Nair, Chris Green (c), Gurinder Sandhu, Mohammad Hasnain, Saqib Mahmood

SCO vs THU Squads:

Perth Scorchers Squad: Kurtis Patterson, Cameron Bancroft(w), Colin Munro, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner(c), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, Tymal Mills, Lance Morris, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Kelly, David Moody, Chris Sabburg

Sydney Thunders Squad: Matthew Gilkes, Ben Cutting, Jason Sangha, Sam Billings(w), Oliver Davies, Daniel Sams, Arjun Nair, Chris Green(c), Gurinder Sandhu, Saqib Mahmood, Brendan Doggett, Jonathan Cook, Lachlan Hearne, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Tremain, Alex Hales