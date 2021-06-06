SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Women’s Super Series

<h2>Dream11 Tips And Prediction Women's Super Series</h2> <p></p>Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women Dream11 Team Prediction Women's Super Series Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's SCO-W vs TYP-W at Rush Cricket Club, Dublin, Ireland.: In the mega clash of Women's Super Series, Scorchers Women and Typhoons Women will face each other at Rush Cricket Club on Sunday. The Women's Super Series SCO-W vs TYP-W match will begin at 3:30 PM IST June 6. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Women's Super Series SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women Dream11 Tips, SCO-W vs TYP-W Probable Playing XIs, SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women Women's Super Series, Fantasy Playing Tips Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The Women's Super Series match toss between Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women will take place at 3.00 PM IST June 6 <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 3:30 PM IST. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Rush Cricket Club, Dublin, Ireland <p></p><h2>SCO-W vs TYP-W My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p>Keeper Shauna Kavanagh <p></p> <p></p>Batters Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Delany, Lara Maritz (C) <p></p> <p></p>All-rounders Sophie MacMahon, Cara Murray, Orla Prendergast, Laura Denlay (VC) <p></p> <p></p>Bowlers Georgina Dempsey, Jenny Sparrow, Zara Craig <p></p><h2>SCO-W vs TYP-W Probable Playing XIs</h2> <p></p>Scorchers Women: Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Alana Dalzell, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Jenny Sparrow, Anna Kerrison, Ashlee King, Kate McEvoy <p></p> <p></p>Typhoons Women: Celeste Raack, Amy Hunter (wk), Ava Canning, Rebecca Gough, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire, Louise Little, Orla Prendergast, Rachel Delaney, Rebecca Stokell, Sarah Forbes <p></p><h2>SCO-W vs TYP-W Squads</h2> <p></p>Scorchers Women: Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Alana Dalzell, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Jenny Sparrow, Anna Kerrison, Ashlee King, Kate McEvoy, Maria Kerrison, Christina Coulter Reilly, Hannah Little <p></p> <p></p>Typhoons Women: Celeste Raack, Amy Hunter (wk), Ava Canning, Rebecca Gough, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire, Louise Little, Orla Prendergast, Rachel Delaney, Rebecca Stokell, Sarah Forbes, Freya Sargent, Mary Waldron, Zara Craig <p></p> <p></p><strong>Check Dream11 Prediction/ SCO-W Dream11 Team/ TYP-W Dream11 Team/ Scorchers Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Typhoons Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Women's Super Series/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</strong>