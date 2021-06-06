SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Women’s Super Series

Dream11 Tips And Prediction Women’s Super Series

Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women Dream11 Team Prediction Women’s Super Series Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s SCO-W vs TYP-W at Rush Cricket Club, Dublin, Ireland.: In the mega clash of Women’s Super Series, Scorchers Women and Typhoons Women will face each other at Rush Cricket Club on Sunday. The Women’s Super Series SCO-W vs TYP-W match will begin at 3:30 PM IST June 6. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Women’s Super Series SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women Dream11 Tips, SCO-W vs TYP-W Probable Playing XIs, SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women Women’s Super Series, Fantasy Playing Tips Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women.

TOSS: The Women’s Super Series match toss between Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women will take place at 3.00 PM IST June 6

Time: 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Rush Cricket Club, Dublin, Ireland

SCO-W vs TYP-W My Dream11 Team

Keeper Shauna Kavanagh

Batters Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Delany, Lara Maritz (C)

All-rounders Sophie MacMahon, Cara Murray, Orla Prendergast, Laura Denlay (VC)

Bowlers Georgina Dempsey, Jenny Sparrow, Zara Craig

SCO-W vs TYP-W Probable Playing XIs

Scorchers Women: Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Alana Dalzell, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Jenny Sparrow, Anna Kerrison, Ashlee King, Kate McEvoy

Typhoons Women: Celeste Raack, Amy Hunter (wk), Ava Canning, Rebecca Gough, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire, Louise Little, Orla Prendergast, Rachel Delaney, Rebecca Stokell, Sarah Forbes

SCO-W vs TYP-W Squads

Scorchers Women: Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Alana Dalzell, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Jenny Sparrow, Anna Kerrison, Ashlee King, Kate McEvoy, Maria Kerrison, Christina Coulter Reilly, Hannah Little

Typhoons Women: Celeste Raack, Amy Hunter (wk), Ava Canning, Rebecca Gough, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire, Louise Little, Orla Prendergast, Rachel Delaney, Rebecca Stokell, Sarah Forbes, Freya Sargent, Mary Waldron, Zara Craig

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SCO-W Dream11 Team/ TYP-W Dream11 Team/ Scorchers Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Typhoons Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Women’s Super Series/ Online Cricket Tips and more.