SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction Women’s Super Series ODD Match 6: Captain, Vice-captain – Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women, Fantasy Tips And Playing 11s at North Kildare CC at 3:15 PM IST May 23 Sunday

Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women Dream11 Team Prediction Women’s Super Series ODD- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s SCO-W vs TYP-W at North Kildare CC: In Match No. 6 of Women’s Super Series ODD tournament, Scorchers Women will take on Typhoons Women at the North Kildare CC on Sunday. The Women’s Super Series ODD SCO-W vs TYP-W match will start at 3:15 PM IST – May 23. Scorchers Women are currently leading the series by a 2-1 margin. They won the first two Women’s Super Series ODD matches before losing the third. Their last fixture was abandoned due to rain. On the other hand, Typhoons Women will fancy their chances of leveling the series at 2-2. They won the third Women’s Super Series ODD match by 33 runs and would want to extend their winning momentum in the upcoming fixture. Here is the Women’s Super Series ODD Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, SCO-W vs TYP-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, SCO-W vs TYP-W Probable XIs Women’s Super Series ODD, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women’s Super Series ODD.

TOSS: The Women’s Super Series ODD toss between Scorchers Women and Typhoons Women will take place at 3 PM IST – May 23.

Time: 3:15 PM IST.

Venue: North Kildare CC.

SCO-W vs TYP-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Shauna Kavanagh

Batters Gaby Lewis (VC), Rebecca Delany, Lara Maritz, Rebecca Stokell

All-rounders Sophie MacMahon, Celeste Raack, Orla Prendergast (C)

Bowlers Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire, Anna Kerrison

SCO-W vs TYP-W Probable Playing XIs

Scorchers Women: Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Caoimhe McCann, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Jenny Sparrow, Anna Kerrison, Ashlee King, Kate McEvoy.

Typhoons Women: Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter (wk), Ava Canning, Rebecca Gough, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire, Louise Little, Zara Craig, Rachel Delaney, Sarah Forbes, Maria Kerrison.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Squads

Scorchers Women: Gaby Lewis (C), Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Shauna Kavanagh (WK), Anna Kerrison, Maria Kerrison, Ashlee King, Hannah Little, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Naomi Matthews, Caoimhe McCann, Kate McEvoy, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Una Raymond-Hoey and Jenny Sparrow.

Typhoons Women: Laura Delany, Ava Canning, Zara Craig, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes, Rebecca Gough, Amy Hunter (WK), Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack (C), Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell and Mary Waldron.

