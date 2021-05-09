SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Women’s Super Series ODD Match 3: Captain, Vice-captain – Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women, Today’s Playing 11s at North Kildare CC at 3:15 PM IST May 9 Sunday

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Predictions Women’s Super Series ODD

Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women Dream11 Team Prediction Women's Super Series ODD- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SCO-W vs TYP-W at North Kildare CC: In Match 3 of Women's Super Series ODD tournament, Scorchers Women will take on Typhoons Women at the North Kildare CC on Sunday. The Women's Super Series ODD SCO-W vs TYP-W match will start at 3:15 PM IST – May 9. Scorchers Women have made a great start in this competition winning the first two matches and currently leads the seven-match One-day series 2-0. On the other hand, Typhoons Women will be disappointed with the things that have gone so far in the first two matches as they were completely outplayed by the Scorchers Women.

TOSS: The Women’s Super Series ODD toss between Scorchers Women and Typhoons Women will take place at 2.45 PM IST – May 9.

Time: 3:15 PM IST.

Venue: North Kildare CC.

SCO-W vs TYP-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Shauna Kavanagh

Batters Gaby Lewis (C), Lara Maritz, Rachel Delany

All-rounders Leah Paul, Sophie MacMohan (VC), Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack

Bowlers Jane Maguire, Jenny Sparrow, Georgina Dempsey

SCO-W vs TYP-W Probable Playing XIs

Scorchers Women: Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis (C), Alana Dalzell, Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Cara Murray, Sophie MacMohan, Lara Maritz, Jenny Sparrow, Ashlee King, Kate McEvoy, Anna Kerrison.

Typhoons Women: Rebecca Stokell, Rachel Delaney, Sarah Forbes / Laura Delany, Amy Hunter (wk), Orla Prendergast, Louise Little, Celeste Raack (C), Georgina Dempsey, Rebecca Gough, Jane Maguire, Ava Canning.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Squads

Scorchers Women: Gaby Lewis (C), Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Shauna Kavanagh (WK), Anna Kerrison, Maria Kerrison, Ashlee King, Hannah Little, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Naomi Matthews, Caoimhe McCann, Kate McEvoy, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Una Raymond-Hoey and Jenny Sparrow.

Typhoons Women: Laura Delany, Ava Canning, Zara Craig, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes, Rebecca Gough, Amy Hunter (WK), Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack (C), Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell and Mary Waldron.

