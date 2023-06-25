Scotland vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?

Scotland vs Oman ICC World Cup Qualifier - Match Preview, Pitch and Weather Update All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Scotland vs Oman Today Match Live Streaming: Scotland will face Oman in the 16th match of the World Cup qualifier at Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo on June 25. Both the teams have won two games each and the team that wins the third game will fix their spot in the top 6 teams.

Scotland and Oman have faced each other in a total of six ODI matches. Out of their six games, SCO has defeated Oman four times.

Scotland vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Pitch Report

The pitch at Bulawayo Athletic Club is not a high-scoring pitch. The pitch assists bowlers more. Surprisingly, Oman has won both matches on the ground. On the other hand, Scotland won their previous match on this pitch. The toss-winning team should opt for bowling first.

Scotland vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Weather Report

The weather conditions are pretty normal; there are no chances of rain. The temperature is predicted to reach a maximum of 24 C with a wind speed of 11km/h.

Scotland vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming

Scotland vs Oman match will be telecasted on Star Sports Channels in India while fans can watch the live streaming on the Hotstar app.

Squad:

Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt