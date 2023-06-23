Scotland vs United Arab Emirates ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 12 - Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Scotland vs UAE ICC World Cup Qualifier - Match Preview, Pitch and Weather Update All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Scotland (SCO) will face the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in match no. 12 of the ODI World Cup qualifier. The UAE didn't start the tournament well, as they were defeated by former champions Sri Lanka in the first match by a big margin of 142 runs. The UAE even lost their second match against Oman. If they lose against Scotland as well, they will not be able to qualify for the World Cup.

On the other hand, Scotland won their last match against Ireland by one wicket and look forward to their second win of the tournament.

Scotland vs United Arab Emirates ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 12 Match: Scotland (SCO) vs United Arab Emirates (UAE), ICC CWC Qualifier 2023, Match 12

Match Date: 23rd June 2023 (Friday)

Time: 9:00 A.M. (Local Time) 12:30 P.M. IST

Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Scotland vs United Arab Emirates ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 12- Pitch Report The pitch of the Bulawayo Athletic Club is a bowling-friendly pitch. During the second inning, the spinner will play a crucial role. It will be a tough day for the batters, as they have to adjust accordingly.

Scotland vs United Arab Emirates ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 12- Weather Update It is a cloudy day in Bulawayo, but the chances of rain are low. At its highest, the temperature can rise to 22 degrees Celsius.

Scotland vs United Arab Emirates ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 12- Live Streaming The Scotland vs UAE match will be telecasted on Star Sports Channels in India while fans can watch the live streaming on the Hotstar app.

Squads: Scotland: Matthew Cross, Christopher McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington (captain), Tomas Mackintosh (wicketkeeper), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole