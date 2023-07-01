Scotland vs West Indies ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?

Scotland vs West Indies ICC World Cup Qualifier - Match Preview, Pitch and Weather Update All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Scotland vs West Indies Today Match Live Streaming: It is the third match of the Super Six round of the ongoing ICC CWC Qualifier 2023, where Scotland and the West Indies will face each other on July 2 at Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Scotland ended their group stage round with three wins and stood second, while the West Indies suffered two defeats. It is a must-win game for both teams, as the team that loses the match will be eliminated from the tournament.

Scotland vs West Indies ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club is a high-scoring pitch, really suitable for batters. Batters will dominate bowlers, as the average score scored on this pitch is 300. Bowlers have to put in some extra effort in the game.

Scotland vs West Indies ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Weather Report

It is a pleasant day to play the game, as the maximum temperature it can go up to is 24 degrees Celsius with a wind speed of 16 km/h.

Scotland vs West Indies ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming

Scotland vs West Indies match will be telecasted on Star Sports Channels in India while fans can watch the live streaming on the Hotstar app.

SCO vs WI: Probable XIs: Scotland: Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross (wicket-keeper), Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (captain), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Jack Jarvis, Alasdair Evans