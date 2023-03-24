Security Is Just An Excuse: Imran Nazir Stirrs Fresh Asia Cup Controversy, Says India Scared Of Loing To Pakistan

As per recent reports, Asia Cup 2023 will stay in Pakistan, with India's matches being played at neutral venues.

New Delhi: The Asia Cup 2023 is a key event for India as this will serve as preparation for the ODI World Cup for the Men in Blue. However, India are not keen on touring Pakistan for the event citing security issues. This has locked BCCI and PCB in a massive tussle. If recent reports are believed, both PCB and BCCI are willing to find a way out, with both boards agreeing to shift India's matches to neutral venues, with other matches being staged in Pakistan. The Asia Cup 2023 is a key event for India as this will serve as preparation for the ODI World Cup for the Men in Blue. However, India are not keen on touring Pakistan for the event citing security issues. This has locked BCCI and PCB in a massive tussle. If recent reports are believed, both PCB and BCCI are willing to find a way out, with both boards agreeing to shift India's matches to neutral venues, with other matches being staged in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan cricketer Imran Nazir has stirred a fresh controversy by making a huge statement on team India. Nazir said the reason cited by India to not visit Pakistan is nothing but a mask to cover up India's fear of facing Pakistan in Pakistan.

"There is no security reason. Just look at how many teams have been to Pakistan. Forget A teams, even Australia visited. These are all just cover ups. The truth is that India won't come to Pakistan [for Asia Cup] because they are afraid of losing. Security is just an excuse. Come and play cricket. When you start playing politics, there is no way back," he said on the Nadir Ali Podcast.

India toured Pakistan in 2006 for a multi-format series where they lost the Test series but won the ODIs. They visited the country again for the 2008 Asia Cup where they lost to Sri Lanka in the final. However, the relationship between the two countries took a massive blow after the 2008 Mumbai attacks as their cricketing ties were suspended. Since then Pakistan visited India for a brief series in 2012-13 but the bilateral ties never resumed post that and India, Pakistan matches were limited to ICC events and Asia Cup.

Nazir said that India vs Pakistan matches are need of the hour but India cannot digest losing to Pakistan.

"People want to watch India vs Pakistan games because there is a different level of excitement to it. The entire world knows it. Even we as cricketers feel that for cricket to reach every corner of the world, India-Pakistan matches need to happen. We used to play so much cricket. They are such a balanced tea but India cannot tolerate losing. It's a game; you'll win some, you'll lose some," he mentioned