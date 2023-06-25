SETBACK For India! Shreyas Iyer Likely To Miss Asia Cup 2023 - Report

Star Indian middle order batter Shreyas Iyer is likely to miss Asia Cup 2023 due to back injury.

New Delhi: India is all set for the West Indies tour starting June 28 before they fight for the Asia Cup 2023 Trophy. There have been a lot of speculations about Indian team selection for the Asia Cup, as many star performers availability for the game has not been confirmed yet.

Star Indian middle order batter Shreyas Iyer is likely to miss Asia Cup 2023 due to an injury is an impinged nerve caused by a bulged disc in the lower back area on the right side. He has been struggling with the injury since returning from the Bangladesh series in December 2022.

"lyer recently took an injection for his back pain at the BCCI's National Cricket Academy. His back is still giving him trouble," a source told Times of India.

"When he underwent the back operation, lyer was targeting a return to action from the Asia Cup. That prospect, though, now looks doubtful", source added.

Apart from Iyer, KL Rahul also picked up an injury during the IPL and is likely to miss the Asia Cup 2023. Though there is no official statement from BCCI about their availability but if these star players skip the Asia Cup due to injury, it will be a major setback for India ahead of the ODI World Cup.

Currently KL Rahul is at the NCA in Bangalore and his continuing his rehab. Whereas, Shreyas Iyer, who underwent a surgery on his back stress fracture is also on his road to recovery. However, not much has come to light about Iyer's recovery.

Bumrah Likely To Make India Comeback Star Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who underwent back surgery in March this year and underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, is finally set to return to international cricket in the T20I series against Ireland in August this year.