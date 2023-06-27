Advertisement

Setback For PCB, BCCI Reject Demands For Change In Venues For Australia, Afghanistan Matches In World Cup 2023

As the official fixture of the ICC World Cup 2023 was released it is declared that ICC and BCCI has rejected PCB's request for change in venues for Australia, Afghanistan matches in World Cup 2023.

New Delhi: The official fixtures of the ICC World Cup 2023 was released by ICC on Tuesday along with the 10 venues for the mega event that will span across 46 days later this year. The tournament will start on October 5 with a repeat of the 2019 Finals where England will take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Hosts India will begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time World Cup winners Australia in Chennai. On the other hand Pakistan will play against the winner of 1st qualifier in Hyderabad.

Before the fixure, The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) approached the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with a request to change the venues for a couple of World Cup 2023 matches.

The PCB's plea, as per Cricbuzz, was specifically related to games scheduled to be held in Chennai and Bengaluru, where Pakistan is set to face Afghanistan and Australia, respectively. But it the appeal was reportedly rejected.

According to Pakistani media reports, sought a venue swap after reviewing the draft schedule shared by the ICC. Nevertheless, the ICC and BCCI have jointly decided that there are no valid reasons to alter the current venue assignments.

As the schedule has announced, Babar Azam-led side will open its campaign against a Qualifier 1 team in Hyderabad on October 6 and face India in Ahmedabad on October 15.

Earlier, there were speculations on India's arrival in Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup. But later on, India admitted that they wouldn't be going to Pakistan, which led to the introduction of the Hybrid Model.

