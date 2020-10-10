SG vs MAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Afghan ODD

Dream11 Team Prediction

SG vs MAK: Captain, Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Afghan ODD:

Speen Ghar Region will lock horns with Mis Ainak Region on Sunday of the ongoing Afghan ODD.

After the thrilling Shpageeza T20 League 2020, the focus now shifts from T20 cricket to One-day cricket as the Afghan One Day Cup 2020 set to get underway from October 10 in Kandhar. The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 SG vs MAK match will begin at 10.30 AM IST – October 11 in India. Here is the Afghan ODD Dream11 Guru Tips and SG vs MAK Dream11 Team Prediction, SG vs MAK Dream11 Guru Tips, SG vs MAK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SG vs MAK Probable XIs Afghan ODD.

TOSS: The National T20 Cup match toss between Speen Ghar Region and Mis Ainak Region will take place at 3 PM (IST) – October 10.

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi.

My Dream11 Team

will take place at 10 AM (IST) – October 11.

Time: 10.30 AM IST

Venue: Kandahar Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Wicket Keeper: R.Gurbaz

Batsman: S.Shinwari, U.Ghani, R.Shah

All Rounders: Z.Akbari, M.Ibrahim, A.Atal, S.kamal

Bowlers: A.Alam, B.Shah, Q.Ahmad

Captain: U.Ghani

Vice Captain: R.Gurbaz

SQUADS

Speen Ghar Region (SG): Ikram Ali Khil, Tamim Surkhorodi, Bahar Ali Shinwari, Bahir Shah, Samiullah Shinwari, Shawkat Zaman, Usman Ghani, Shabir Noori, Tahir- Khan, Tariq Stanikzai, Zubaid Akbari, Mohammad Ibrahim, Aftab Alam, Batin Shah, Fareed Malik, Farhad Momand, Qais Ahmad, Abdullah Adil

Mis Ainak Region (MAK): Mohammad Shahzad, Afsar Zazai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najeeb Tarakai, Sadiqullah Pacha, Bahar Ali, Ghamai Zadran, Mohammad Bilal, Pakhtoon Sarfaraz, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah Kamal, Abdul Rhaman, Ibrahim Khan, Abidullah Taniwal, Zabiullah Sardarzai, Dawlat-Zadran, Abdul Baqi, Jamshid Miralikhil, Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Mazari, Shapoor Zadran, Mohammadullah Hamkar, Hanif Zadran

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SG Dream11 Team/ MAK Dream11 Team/ Speen Ghar Region Dream11 Team Prediction/ Mis Ainak Region Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Afghan ODD/ Online Cricket Tips and more.